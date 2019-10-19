Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to play Christian woman who helped Jewish children in WWII

Staff writer
Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has joined the cast of a new movie about a Christian woman who put herself at great risk to help save over 2,500 Jewish children during the Nazi occupation of Poland in World War II. 

According to Deadline, the production company set up by her husband, Jaron Varsano, is working on the movie "Irena Sendler" about the WWII heroine of the same name. 

Gadot, who was born in Israel to a Jewish family, has been cast in the lead role as Sendler, who never gave up the locations of the children she helped to smuggle out of the Warsaw Ghetto despite being tortured and sentenced to death. 

The children were smuggled out sometimes through sewer pipes, in coffins or underneath stretchers, to Polish families, convents or orphanages. 

In the end, her life was spared when her jailers were bribed into letting her go. 

She died in 2008 at the age of 98 and was honoured by Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial in Israel, as a "beacon of light to the world, inspiring hope and restoring faith in the innate goodness of mankind."

"Following her arrest by the Gestapo during the height of the war, the drama becomes a race against time to save not only herself but the identities of the hidden thousands who'll face certain execution," a description of the movie reads.

The movie will be co-produced by Varsano and Platt, who has worked on films like "Aladdin", "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Legally Blonde". 

"As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life," Gadot and Varsano said, according to Deadline.

"Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination."

Most Read

  1. Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian to stop wearing revealing dresses as it 'affects him' as a Christian

  2. Kurdish female politician executed by Turkish-backed militia in Syria

  3. Katy Perry files appeal against Christian rap song verdict

  4. Paula White's new book 'Something Greater' is revealing, disturbing and depressing

  5. Church of England's digital reach grows as service attendance continues to fall

  6. Christian protesters 'sorry' for disruption to train services after backlash

  7. Rowan Williams adds name to letter from celebrities addressing climate change 'hypocrisy'

  8. Black children are the least likely to be adopted: this needs to change

  9. Three questions church leaders need to ask before saying yes to a short-term mission trip

More News

  1. gay

    All hail the new sexual and gender ideology

  2. transgender

    Christian man who used to be transgender urges caution after operation regret

  3. cardinal-john-henry-newman

    Celebrated British cardinal who converted from Anglicanism becomes a saint

  4. mercy-ships-uk

    Millions are suffering from treatable conditions because they can't afford the healthcare we take for granted

  5. kanye-west

    Kanye West holds latest open air Sunday Service, tells thousands to flee the devil

  6. iraq

    When an exiled Iraqi family found IS slogans in their house, it made them weep

  7. friends

    Strong family ties during teen years can help ward off depression in later life