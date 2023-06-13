Wife of missing pastor takes Malaysian government to court

The wife of a pastor who was abducted in 2017 has begun a civil case against the Malaysian government and police force in a bid to uncover the truth.

Pastor Raymond Koh has not been seen since he was abducted in broad daylight in February 2017 by a group of 15 masked assailants in blacked-out SUVs. They surrounded his car before taking off with him.

Following an investigation, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) concluded in 2019 that Koh had been abducted by the Special Branch of Malaysia's Police Department.

The government then launched a taskforce into his abduction and was supposed to release the findings in 2019 but the report has never been published.

His wife, Susanna Koh, believes that the government and police are hiding the truth about what happened to him.

As part of her civil case, she wants the government to publish its findings into his disappearance.

The first hearing in her civil case was held at the High Court last week and included testimonies from witnesses of the abduction.

"I feel vindicated that we have been able to come so far and that our story is being heard. We are hopeful that we can get the justice that we want," she told Open Doors, which has been supporting her.

Koh's family believe his abduction is linked to his work with his charity, Harapan Komuni - meaning 'Hope Community' - which works with drug addicts, homeless people, single parents, and people suffering from HIV and AIDS.

"[There were] allegations that he was converting Muslims through the NGO that he set up ... but there is no evidence of it," said Susanna Koh.

Hearings into the case will resume at the High Court on 20 June.

Susanna's lawyer, Datuk Gerald Gomez said: "I believe, sooner or later, the truth will come out in one way or another.

"Even if Raymond is martyred, he is with God and is in a better place. But if he is still alive then, I want to do all I can to get him out. I have had dreams and believe that one of these days soon, we will meet him again."