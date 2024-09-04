Why might risk be the proving ground for our faith?

At its core, faith is an act of trust - a confident reliance on God that often requires stepping into the unknown. One of the most profound yet frequently overlooked aspects of faith is risk.

In the context of faith, risk involves the willingness to move beyond the familiar and comfortable, to obey God even when the outcome is uncertain. It is in these moments of uncertainty that the authenticity of our faith is tested and revealed. Without a readiness to embrace risk, our faith remains theoretical, untested, and potentially stagnant.

The Bible is filled with examples of individuals whose faith was proven in the crucible of risk. Abraham, known as the father of faith, left his homeland and all that was familiar to journey to an unknown land simply because God commanded it (Genesis 12:1-4). Peter stepped out of a boat onto the stormy sea at the word of Jesus, risking his very life in the process (Matthew 14:29). Esther approached the king, risking her life to save her people, saying, "If I perish, I perish" (Esther 4:16). In each instance, faith demanded more than mere belief; it required action that involved risk.

But why is risk so integral to faith? It is because risk strips away our illusions of control. When we take a risk for our faith, we acknowledge that we are not in control of the outcome and that we are placing our trust entirely in God's hands. This surrender is the essence of faith - believing that God is both sovereign and good, even when we cannot see how everything will work out. True faith requires us to trust not in our own understanding, but in God's wisdom and timing.

Risk in faith also cultivates spiritual growth. When we take steps of faith that involve risk, we are stretched and challenged. We learn to depend on God in deeper ways, and our relationship with Him grows stronger. Just as muscles grow stronger through resistance, our faith is strengthened when we step out in obedience despite the risks involved. Conversely, when we refuse to take risks, we may find ourselves stuck in spiritual complacency, our faith unchallenged and untested.

However, it is important to recognise that the call to risk is not a reckless or foolish one. The risks we take in faith are grounded in God's promises and directed by His Spirit. We are not called to leap blindly, but to walk in obedience to God's leading, even when it requires us to leave our comfort zones. The risk is not in whether God will be faithful, but in whether we will trust Him enough to obey.

What might risk look like in your own life? Perhaps it means having a difficult conversation with someone you care about, trusting God to give you the right words. It might involve pursuing a calling that seems daunting, or leaving a job that provides security but lacks purpose. Risk could also involve standing up for your beliefs in an environment where you feel isolated, or moving to a new place where God is leading you. For some, the risk might be as simple yet profound as sharing your faith with a neighbour or a colleague, not knowing how they will respond.

Risk in faith often means embracing uncertainty and discomfort, trusting that God will meet you in those places. It challenges us to let go of our need for control and to surrender our plans to God's greater purpose. This kind of risk is not easy, but it is transformative. It refines our character, deepens our dependence on God, and broadens our understanding of His power and grace.

Are we truly willing to take those steps of faith that stretch us beyond the familiar? Are we ready to trust God enough to move forward, even when the path is unclear? The journey of faith is rarely without challenges, but it is in these challenges that we encounter God most profoundly. The question for each of us is whether we will respond to God's call with hesitation or with boldness, trusting that He is both our guide and our strength.

In light of this, the call to embrace risk for the sake of our faith is also a call to prayer. We need God's courage to step out in faith when the path ahead is uncertain. As we pray for courage, we are asking God to empower us to trust Him more fully and to take the steps He is calling us to take, even when those steps involve risk.

Faith and risk are inseparable. If we are unwilling to risk for our faith, then our faith may remain incomplete. Risk is the proving ground of faith, the place where our trust in God is tested and strengthened.

As we pray, let us ask for the wisdom to discern God's leading and the boldness to follow wherever He calls us to go.

When we take risks for our faith, we declare our trust in a God who is infinitely worthy of that trust.