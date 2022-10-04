What makes God proud of us?

We recently had the privilege of witnessing the engagement proposal of our eldest daughter Cartia to her now-fiancé Shane. It was a beautiful moment on a bridge in a Japanese garden surrounded by cherry blossoms and neatly manicured lawns. Being in an open space, they were applauded at their public display of affection.

As a family, we are heading into a very lovely season with two of our children's weddings before Christmas, our other son's grade 12 formal, graduation, and 18th birthday and while not much is happening for our youngest daughter, she is just happy being a part of it all.

Public declaration

On the day of their weddings, the happy couples will stand and publicly declare their love for each other as they are "joined in holy matrimony for as long as they both shall live".

This public declaration will be celebrated by all who attend and by all who join in their celebrations near and far and may draw a happy tear or two from their mother.

Public declarations come in all shapes and sizes be they weddings, marches, holiday celebrations, or protests. Each require the declarer to be steadfast enough in what they are standing for in that moment, that they are proud enough and fearless to tell the world.

It reminds me of a song from the 90s by Christian pop group The Newsboys titled Not Ashamed. I remember being at their concert years ago listening to the words being declared unapologetically with strength and enthusiasm while strobe lights flew around a jumping, pumping crowd all singing:

"I'm not ashamed to let you know,

I want this light in me to show

I'm not ashamed to speak the name

Of Jesus Christ

What are we sneaking around for?

Who are we trying to please?

Shrugging off sin, apologising

Like we're spreading some kind of disease

I'm saying, "No way, No way."

This one says it's a lost cause

Save your testimonies for church time

The other ones state you'd better wait

Until you do a little market research

I'm saying, "No way, No way"

Are we still so bold?

At a concert like that, it is easy to sing I'm not ashamed with a large crowd, but when it comes to day-to-day life, are we still so bold? Or have we been nullified and squashed by the woke culture of today that tells us everything is good for us and nothing is bad?

Senior Pastor of Epic Church, Steve Penny says:

"This modern church is in danger of losing ground to the insidious woke teachings of progressive Christianity – while a broken and lost generation are now desperately searching for truth."

While the world struggles to find itself right-side-up again after all the upheaval of the past couple of years, Jesus wants us to shine our lights bright like a lighthouse for those who are trying to find land.

It is not a time for hiding your light under a bushel.

In Luke chapter 12 verse 8 Jesus says: "I tell you, whoever publicly acknowledges me before others, the Son of Man will also acknowledge before the angels of God. But whoever disowns me before others will be disowned before the angels of God."

If we want to know what makes God proud of us, this is it! We can't fear man more than God. It may take sacrifice, and you won't always be popular, but I think I'd much prefer to have eternity than be in the cool group, wouldn't you?

So then, as Jesus says in Matthew chapter 5 verses 14-16: "You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."