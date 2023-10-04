What do dastardly crimes have to do with faith?

Christian entrepreneur Joanne Smedley, known for her innovative murder mystery games, draws her strength and her focus from an unwavering faith in God.

While many businesses have been struggling during the cost of living crisis, Jo has found great success and expansion. Following the covid lockdowns communities were very keen to meet face to face once again, and gathering to play board games proved to be just the ticket.

"Those without faith might attribute this to luck, but I attribute it to God..." says Jo, the creative force behind her family-owned games company which is mainly centred around solving dastardly crimes and murder!

Jo often describes herself, with tongue in cheek, as the Chief Candlestick Maker of the company, but this is too modest. She is also the author and inventor of most of the game plots, and a shining example of a successful woman of faith in business.

Reflecting on her spiritual journey, which she has shared with her husband Magnus, Jo remarks: "We enjoyed the teaching at the Baptist church and found people of our own age there to fellowship with."

Following this faith instinct, she adds: "It just so happens the last three or four churches we've settled in have been Baptist churches and as we were both attending a Baptist church soon after conversion, we both were baptised by full immersion."

Smedley's involvement in the Baptist community has been integral to her creative endeavours. Her connection with the Baptist church in Grimsby became a cornerstone for her, offering not only spiritual nourishment but also a community of like-minded individuals.

The combination of faith and entrepreneurship forms a compelling narrative in her life. Smedley, often referred to as a 'modern-day Agatha Christie,' is also a modern-day Christian who doesn't see a conflict between her beliefs and the nature of her business. For her, the games she creates are about solving crimes, not committing them. "When you think about it, the murder of Abel is one of the earliest murder mysteries in the Bible - though God solved that one really easily ... I guess it helps being omniscient - knowing everything!"

Smedley's faith provides her with a unique perspective on navigating the secular world. She acknowledges that faith doesn't shield anyone from life's challenges, but it fundamentally changes how one responds to them. "Faith provides us with someone we can talk everything through with, and that guarantee 'that everything works for good for those that love the Lord' and a security that we know the future is not an 'undiscovered country' but rather one where our best friend is already waiting for us."

This strong faith has been pivotal in her entrepreneurial journey. Smedley believes it's not about being weak or seeking a crutch; it's about making a rational choice based on the belief in God's existence. "I looked at the facts, weighed up the pros and cons and decided that God was real. With that decision made, I had a choice to accept him or reject him. I decided there were more benefits to being 'in' than 'out'."

Notably, Smedley's unique murder mystery parties bear intriguing names like "Murder Within Tent", "Par for the Corpse", "The Great British Bump Off", and "Murder on the Disorientated Express". These aren't just playful puns; they represent distinctive events that often help raise funds for good causes.

Charity remains central to Jo Smedley's mission. Her company, Red Herring Games, extends generous discounts for fundraisers and supports charitable causes through various initiatives, distributing over £30,000 in escape game vouchers, benefitting charities to the tune of £180,000!

As Jo looks ahead, she sees her work as a continuation of a mission she embarked on 16 years ago. Her faith continues to be the driving force, as she strives to serve her community and bring glory to God through her business. "We've been operational for 16 years, assisting over 80,000 individuals in hosting parties, and aiding people in raising substantial sums for charities globally. With God's blessing, I hope we'll continue this work for the next 16 years or even longer."