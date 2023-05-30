We can find all the answers for life's questions in the Bible

We ask many questions about life daily. Why am I here? What's my purpose? What will tomorrow be like? Why is there so much evil within this world?

For believers, we can be assured that God is in control of everything, and his word has all the answers.

However, it is not the same for unbelievers. They do not understand our faith because the Holy Spirit is needed for understanding. It takes nothing for someone to read the Bible and be able to tell you what is written in it. However, only the Holy Spirit can bring forth the full understanding that is needed to interpret the word.

So how do we address life questions that seem to baffle others? By reading and depending on the word of God. Let's look at some of these questions.

Why am I here or what's my purpose?

"Without a purpose, life is motion without meaning, activity without direction and events without reason. Without a purpose life is trivial, petty, and pointless." (Rick Warren)

Simply put, a person without direction is wandering in circles. Hence, for us to live a fulfilled life we must know our purpose and not just any purpose but one in Christ. The scripture states, "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them" (Ephesians chapter 2 verse 10).

"For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him" (Colossians chapter 1 verse:16).

This sums up by whom we were created and the reason we were created. We were not created to formulate our purposes and to direct our steps, our purpose lies in God through Jesus Christ.

"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations" (Jeremiah chapter1 verse 5).

God told Jeremiah that his specific purpose had been ordained from before he was born, that he was to be a prophet. This would fulfil his general purpose which was to worship and glorify God. Many of us may not know our specific purpose as yet but we can all know this general purpose.

What does God expect of us?

"The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man" (Ecclesiastes chapter 12 verse 13).

In doing this we should live a life of worship, glorifying God in all we do. Our decisions should line up with the word of God. We should ask him daily to direct our steps so that we can walk in his will and fulfil our purpose in him.

Why do people read the Bible but still not believe?

The scripture reminds us that, "The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit" (1 Corinthians chapter 2 verse 14).

The natural man will read and interpret at face value. They will not comprehend the things that are said and done within the Bible as it makes no sense to them. There is no faith at work. This explains why many unbelievers will read the Bible and still not believe in Jesus Christ.

Since we are believers we have the Holy Spirit, and he is able to guide us in his truth as we read the word. As we read through faith, the Holy Spirit opens our understanding.

Many people battle with the idea that a loving God allows crime and violence to occur. However, through our spiritual eyes, we know that all these things are a result of our sins. God gave us free will and the ability to choose. Some choose to do wrong while others choose well. He wants us to serve him not because he compels us to but because we accepted the call he had on our lives.

Let us pray that God will remove the veil from the eyes of those who are lost and they will recognize God for who he is and serve him with their whole heart. That when they read the word of God, they will read in faith with spiritual understanding.