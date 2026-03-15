Mother’s Day: Love that stands

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Mother’s Day is a beautiful pause in the calendar. Cards are written. Flowers are bought. Restaurants are fully booked.

And somewhere, I suspect, heaven smiles because whenever we honour sacrificial love, we are echoing the heart of God.

Motherhood is one of the clearest reflections of divine love on earth. Gentle and strong. And when I think of a mother in the Bible who embodies that strength wrapped in surrender, one name rises above the rest: Mary, mother of Jesus.

The Courage to Say Yes

Mary was likely a teenager when the angel appeared to her. No parenting podcast. No blueprint for what was coming. Just an extraordinary calling.

‘You will conceive and give birth to a son.’

This was not convenient. This was costly. It carried misunderstanding, raised eyebrows and social risk. And yet her response is one of the most powerful sentences ever spoken: ‘I am the Lord’s servant ... May your word to me be fulfilled’ (Luke 1:38 NIV).

That is courage.

That is surrender.

Motherhood often begins with surrender – surrender of sleep, surrender of personal plans, surrender of tidy homes. It is leadership without applause. Influence without a stage. Theology lived out in kitchens. The world celebrates platforms. God celebrates faithfulness.

Love That Ponders

Luke tells us that Mary ‘treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart’ (Luke 2:19 NIV).

Mothers are keepers of moments. First steps. First words. First heartbreaks. First prayers. They store memories, even the ordinary ones, like precious jewels.

There is something deeply spiritual about pondering. It is the refusal to rush past what God is doing. It is noticing grace in the mundane. And in a noisy world, mothers quietly teach us the sacred art of noticing.

The Sword and the Standing

When the elderly Simeon held the infant Jesus, he turned to Mary and said, ‘A sword will pierce your own soul too’ (Luke 2:35 NIV).

Motherhood is joy but it is also vulnerability. Mary carried Jesus in her womb. She carried him in her arms. And one day, she watched him carry a cross.

She could not stop it.

She could not fix it.

She could only stand.

And there is something profoundly holy about a mother who stands.

Some of you have stood through sleepless nights.

Some have stood through seasons of rebellion.

Some have stood in hospital corridors.

Some have stood in prayer when words ran out.

Standing may not look dramatic, but in heaven it is seen as courage.

To Every Mother

To the exhausted mum who wonders if she’s getting anything right – you are shaping eternity in ways you cannot yet see.

To the mum of teenagers who communicate in shrugs and one-word answers – do not lose heart. Even Jesus once went missing at the age of twelve.

To the mum of adult children who still worries – love does not retire.

To the grandmother whose knees may ache but whose prayers shake heaven – you are not sidelined; you are strategic.

Motherhood is not measured in perfection. It is measured in presence.

The meals cooked.

The lifts given.

The advice offered.

The prayers whispered over sleeping children.

Nothing is wasted in God’s economy. Nothing.

A Word for Tender Hearts

Mother’s Day is not simple for everyone.

For some, it carries longing – those who hoped for children but never held them.

For some, it carries grief – mothers who have buried a child. There are no neat sentences for that pain.

For some, it is complicated – fractured relationships, absence, disappointment.

If that is you, please hear this clearly: God sees you.

In God’s kingdom, fruitfulness is not limited to biology. There are spiritual mothers who mentor, disciple, encourage and pray life into others. There are women who have shaped generations without ever giving birth.

And for those who grieve, remember this: the same Mary who stood at a cross also witnessed resurrection.

In Christ, sorrow is real but it is never the final chapter.

What Mary Teaches Us

Mary did not understand everything, but she trusted the One who did.

She teaches us to:

- Say yes to God, even when it disrupts your plans.

- Treasure what God entrusts to you.

- Stand when you cannot fix.

- Trust that God is writing a larger story than you can see.

That is not just motherhood. That is discipleship.

So this Mother’s Day, let’s do more than send flowers.

Let’s honour sacrifice.

Let’s celebrate resilience.

Let’s speak gratitude while we can.

Let’s pray for those who carry hidden sorrow.

And let’s remember . . .

The hands that rock the cradle often shape the future.

The knees that bend in prayer often move heaven.

And the love that stands in the shadows often shines brightest in eternity.

Happy Mother’s Day,

J.John