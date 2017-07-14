WATCH: Dash-cam footage released of US Episcopal priest's arrest on road rage gun charge

x

Episcopal priest William Adams was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at another car on a Florida highway. Reuters

Florida police have released dash-cam footage of the arrest of the US Episcopal priest last week for allegedly threatening someone with a gun from his car. The footage shows his capture and arrest.

North Carolina Episcopal priest William Rian Adams was arrested by police on July 8 in connection with a road rage incident on the turnpike (toll-road) in Palm City, Florida, according to ABC News. As dashcam footage now shows, Adams was stopped on the highway and ordered out of his red Chevrolet Corvette.

In the video Adams, who is 35, says he was on holiday with a female theology professor and that he had a concealed carry permit for the handgun under the front seat of his car.

A 54-year-old 911 caller said she and her 24-year-old son had earlier pulled up alongside the corvette after to ask Adams why he slammed on his brakes, according to CNN. She said that he then pointed a gun at her.

'This guy in a red corvette slammed his brakes on front of us and I pulled up to him and said "What are you doing?" and he pointed a gun at me...he cursed me and everything and then just pulled a gun out,' the caller said.

Adams said the 911 caller had thrown a coke bottle and other objects at his car.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said that Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck had been closely following the Corvette before Adams put on his brakes in response. Then, 'As the victim [the 911 caller] attempted to pass the Corvette, the driver [Adams] pointed a semi-automatic hand gun at them.'

Adams gun, a Glock 22, has been taken as evidence, and he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Adams' church congregation, Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina, is reportedly in the process of having a 'conversation' about the situation.