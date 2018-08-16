Vue Cinemas pays out for cancelled 'gay cure' film

The Vue cinema chain has settled a case brought against it brought against it by the Core Issues Trust after Vue cancelled the showing of a film described as featuring 'individuals who have successfully moved away from same-sex attraction behaviours, and question their "gay" identity'.

Wikipedia The film 'Voices of the Silenced' was due to be shown at the Vue Cinema in Piccadilly.

The film Voices of the Silenced was due to be shown to an invited audience of 120 people at the Vue Cinema in Piccadilly in February. Following a report from Pink News, the cinema cancelled the booking, saying: 'It has recently come to our attention that the film which was due to be screened does not accord with Vue's fundamental values and beliefs, would cause serious and widespread offence and may be unlawful.'

It has now paid a 'nominal' sum to Core Issues in settlement of its claim.

Dr Mike Davidson, who produced the documentary and represents the Core Issues Trust, said: 'I am delighted that freedom of expression has won today. We worked hard to create Voices of the Silenced because we believe that it contains a very important, highly-relevant message – people can change. This population have been failed by Mental Health Services because they are denied professional counselling respectful of their world view.

'Vue Cinemas has recognised that it was wrong to block us from showing the film. I hope that in future they won't fold under pressure from LGBT activists who want to suppress the voices of those who want to move away from same-sex attraction and behaviour.'

A spokesperson for Vue Cinemas said: 'Vue firmly stands by its decision to cancel the screening of Voices of the Silenced which was in direct conflict to our values.

'The claim made relates simply to a technical breach of contract because of the late cancellation of the screen booking and was for a nominal amount.

'This has nothing to do with freedom of expression laws.'