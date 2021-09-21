Vatican follows Italy with introduction of vaccine passports

The Vatican is set to limit entry to the city state to holders of a vaccine passport.

People wanting to enter Vatican City State will soon have to prove vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 by showing a so-called 'Green Pass' issued either by the Vatican or another national government.

The requirement comes into effect from October 1, according to an announcement from the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State.

Vatican News says the measures are being introduced in response to a request made by Pope Francis during an audience on 7 September in which he addressed the importance of protecting "the health and wellbeing of the working community while respecting the dignity, rights and fundamental freedoms of each of its members."

The Vatican follows in the footsteps of Italy, which has made its Covid-19 Green Pass mandatory for all workers from next month, despite strong opposition.

Turning up to work without the pass could result in suspension or pay being withheld.

In addition to the workplace, Italian residents must show their Green Pass to access museums, gyms and restaurants.

The Vatican decree will apply to citizens and residents of the city state, as well as those working in its various bodies and institutions, although it makes an exception for those participating in liturgical celebrations "for the time strictly necessary for the celebration", Vatican News reports.