Transgender family: dad was a woman, son is transitioning

(Photo: Pexels/Sharon McCutcheon)

A transgender stepdad, his wife and stepson who is transitioning to be a girl are being dubbed Britain's first two-generational transgender family.

Greg Rogers, 27, was born a woman and now lives as a man. He is married to Jody, 21, and is stepdad to her five-year-old son, Jayden, who now identifies as female.

The family live together in Glasgow, Scotland, where they told the Daily Record they have experienced insults from neighbours and been reported to social services.

Greg said they had considered the possibility that Jayden's feelings might just be a phase but his stepson is 'adamant she is a girl' and hates wearing boys clothing.

He says Jayden's desire to be a girl has been 'consistent' ever since she had an operation to correct her hearing that also helped resolve previous communication problems.

Greg said that Jayden 'immediately' told her parents she 'hated everything about being a boy' and wanted to become a girl.

He denied the accusations of some critics that they are 'using Jayden for attention' or that she wants to change sex because her stepdad did.

'It's ridiculous,' he said. 'Jayden knows nothing about my past. She just knows me as dad.'

In addition to already using female pronouns, the couple told the Daily Record that Jayden is on a waiting list for counseling at a Young People's Gender Service in Glasgow.

Social services have also sided with the parents in the face of anonymous complaints, with Jody telling the Daily Record that they informed the couple that they 'have no concerns'.

Greg said: 'They say it's cruel we let her wear a dress but is it not more cruel to do nothing when you've got a kid who's so adamant she's a girl she's ripping her hair off and banging her head off the walls?'