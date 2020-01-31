Time to move beyond divisions on Brexit day - Church leaders

Staff writer
(Photo: Reuters)

Church leaders called for unity and kindness as Britain formally leaves the European Union. 

Presenting BBC Radio 4's Thought for the Day, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby called on the nation to leave differences behind and work towards a common vision.

"We must be united in a common vision for our country, however great our differences on achieving it, a common hope for what we want to happen, and what we want to do in the years to come," he said. 

He added: "For our future to work, we must make it work together."

He also released a prayer for post-Brexit Britain, urging people to be "sowers of peace", although the reference to the Empire drew strong criticism on Twitter. 

He prayed: 

"Lord of all hope, who promised that all who seek first your kingdom will find all that they need, we pray for our nation as it begins this new adventure. 

In a world of need, turn our vision outwards.  In a world of war, enable us to be sowers of peace.  In a world of suffering, may we learn to be Good Samaritans, blessing even our enemies.

As we have been blessed and have led nations in the past through force, so may we find a new leadership of peace and generosity, so that we, together with the Commonwealth and all nations may see afresh your faithfulness and goodness."

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said in a statement on leaving the EU that it was time to move beyond the divisions exposed by Brexit by being good neighbours and welcoming the stranger.

"As the UK formally leaves the European Union, we have an opportunity to move beyond the divisions which have been evident at many levels in our society," he said.

"It is important for everyone to renew a commitment to each other through everyday acts of kindness, being good neighbours, welcoming the stranger and caring for the most vulnerable in our society.

"In these ways we contribute to the common good at every level of society, from national politics to individual generosity, particularly for those in greatest hardship and uncertainty.

"As Catholics, with all people of good will, we commit ourselves to playing our role in this endeavour."

Most Read

  1. The cancellation of Franklin Graham's tour events are a seminal moment for the UK

  2. Archbishops apologise for 'hurt' caused by sex and marriage statement

  3. Franklin Graham tells UK LGBTQ community he is not bringing a 'hateful' message

  4. Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago sings 'I love you' to Jesus

  5. The hidden unity of the Bible: why we need to know the Old Testament as well as the New

  6. Family of Leah Sharibu deny reports Christian teenager has given birth to Boko Haram militant in captivity

  7. Franklin Graham says cancellation of UK evangelistic events is 'spiritual warfare'

  8. The problem with the perception of a 'middle class' Church

  9. Another church is shut down as crackdown continues in Algeria

More News

  1. pitt-town

    A mighty downpour in Australia

  2. sun

    Make time for a Soul Journey this Lent

  3. woman

    What do you do when that supernatural miracle you've been praying for doesn't happen?

  4. tribe

    Find the most compatible person or be one?

  5. kate-middleton-and-prince-william

    Prince William to represent Queen at Church of Scotland General Assembly

  6. prayer

    In an age of connectivity, we mustn't forget spiritual connectivity

  7. donald-trump

    Donald Trump says every child is a 'sacred gift from God' in historic appearance at March for Life