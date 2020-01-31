Time to move beyond divisions on Brexit day - Church leaders

Church leaders called for unity and kindness as Britain formally leaves the European Union.

Presenting BBC Radio 4's Thought for the Day, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby called on the nation to leave differences behind and work towards a common vision.

"We must be united in a common vision for our country, however great our differences on achieving it, a common hope for what we want to happen, and what we want to do in the years to come," he said.

He added: "For our future to work, we must make it work together."

He also released a prayer for post-Brexit Britain, urging people to be "sowers of peace", although the reference to the Empire drew strong criticism on Twitter.

He prayed:

"Lord of all hope, who promised that all who seek first your kingdom will find all that they need, we pray for our nation as it begins this new adventure.

In a world of need, turn our vision outwards. In a world of war, enable us to be sowers of peace. In a world of suffering, may we learn to be Good Samaritans, blessing even our enemies.

As we have been blessed and have led nations in the past through force, so may we find a new leadership of peace and generosity, so that we, together with the Commonwealth and all nations may see afresh your faithfulness and goodness."

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said in a statement on leaving the EU that it was time to move beyond the divisions exposed by Brexit by being good neighbours and welcoming the stranger.

"As the UK formally leaves the European Union, we have an opportunity to move beyond the divisions which have been evident at many levels in our society," he said.

"It is important for everyone to renew a commitment to each other through everyday acts of kindness, being good neighbours, welcoming the stranger and caring for the most vulnerable in our society.

"In these ways we contribute to the common good at every level of society, from national politics to individual generosity, particularly for those in greatest hardship and uncertainty.

"As Catholics, with all people of good will, we commit ourselves to playing our role in this endeavour."