Tim Keller says tumors have shrunk in cancer update

Jennifer Lee

Tim Keller is fighting cancer for the second time

Pastor Tim Keller says there has been some "encouraging" news in his ongoing fight against cancer. 

The bestselling Christian writer and theologian announced in June that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. 

He has since been undergoing treatment and in a new update on Twitter, said he has just completed his sixth round of chemotherapy. 

He shared that while there have been "some side effects" to the treatment, he has been "tolerating" them "very well". 

"I have not been seriously debilitated and I can still do some work and ministry," he said. 

"Yesterday we also met with my oncologist to go over the scans taken on Monday to assess the effectiveness of the chemotherapy.

"The report is very encouraging. There has been shrinkage of the tumors and so we are continuing the chemo in order to diminish the cancer further."

Keller is already a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2002. 

He has asked supporters to continue praying for him, especially that the side effects will not be too severe. 

Remarking on his faith during this season, Keller said he was experiencing God's presence in new ways. 

"Our situation has driven us to seek God's face as never before," he said.

"He is giving us more of his sensed presence, more freedom from our besetting sins, more dependence on his Word — things that we had sought for years, but only under these circumstances are we finding them."

Most Read

  1. maira-shahbaz

    14-year-old Christian girl in forced marriage and conversion case on the run after fleeing husband

  2. qanon

    QAnon called a 'political cult' and 'satanic movement' by Christian leaders

  3. donald-trump

    Christians attacked outside White House after Trump RNC speech in 'Democrat-endorsed' incident

  4. cross

    Students abducted in deadly attack on school and church

  5. samuel-chu

    Hong Kong: American pastor's son charged under new national security law

  6. relationships

    7 reasons why Christian leaders fall

  7. church

    Some churches will not survive Covid, Barna president predicts

More News

  1. megan-thee-stallion-and-cardi-b

    Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion: Empowering women or the end of civilisation?

  2. edinburgh

    People should be 'free to disagree', Justice Secretary told

  3. cardi-b

    Cardi B claims only 'fake religious people' would be offended by WAP lyrics

  4. sheffield-cathedral-choir

    In the fight to save a cathedral choir, going to court would be entirely justified

  5. bible

    Number of students choosing Religious Studies GCSE continues to fall

  6. church-service

    1 in 4 Brits have regularly engaged in online worship during lockdown