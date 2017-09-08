'The Powerpuff Girls' adds fourth member; first look revealed in teaser clip

A screenshot of a new Cartoon Network reel briefly showing the fourth Powerpuff Girl. MediaAlliance/Cartoon Network

"The Powerpuff Girls" will no longer be a trio soon, as a new member will be added both to the series and to Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup's crime fighting team.

The series' official Facebook account recently posted an image, inviting fans to meet the fourth Powerpuff Girl.

Fans immediately speculated that the fourth Powerpuff Girl may be referring to Bunny, the result of the trio's previous attempt to create another sister to join them. The fan theory was debunked easily, however, as Bunny passed away in the original series.

"Except...there was already a fourth Powerpuff girl with the color purple. Her name was Bunny and she tragically died trying to save her sisters' lives," pointed out one comment on the Facebook post.

A new trailer that surfaced on the internet revealed that the addition to the superhero trio is, in fact, a never-before-seen character. Featured for roughly a second in a new Cartoon Network reel, at around the 1:41 mark, the fourth Powerpuff Girl sports bright blue hair and a purple costume, as well as a darker skin tone than the original three.

The character's name is listed as "Bliss," although there is no confirmation yet from Cartoon Network. Bliss' abilities and origins are not yet known and will presumably be revealed next week.

Her unveiling will be part of a five-part movie event called "The Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four," which doubles as the 23rd episode of the reboot's second season.

Both the 1998 original series and the 2016 reboot of "The Powerpuff Girls" stars the original three: Blossom (Amanda Leighton), Bubble (Kristen Li) and Buttercup (Natalie Palamides). They are joined by Tom Kane as Professor Utonium as well as Tom Kenny as the Mayor and narrator.

"The Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four" will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Cartoon Network.