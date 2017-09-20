Entertainment
'The Mindy Project' season 6 news: Mindy Kaling shares photos of last day on set as show wraps up for finale

Nicole Agatha Cruz

"The Mindy Project" will be discontinued after season 6.Facebook/TheMindyProject

Mindy Kaling wrapped up "The Mindy Project" by sharing set photos on Sept. 20, after six seasons of heading the hit comedy series.

Kaling, 38, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her last day as Mindy Lahiri, taking fans with her on a nostalgic trip to as far back as season 1.

That's a wrap on the conference room of Shulman & Associates, a room that has brought me endless joy and laughter.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

The actress began the throwback session with a promotional image for episode 6 of season 2, followed by a photo of the actress with co-star Fortune Feimster.

Kaling also posted a selfie with "The Mindy Project" cinematographer Marco Fargnoli, as well as several photos from season 1 of the show.

Kaling and executive producer Matt Warburton recently talked about the plot of season 6 during a panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, which will largely focus on motherhood.

"I think she's going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent," Warburton said. "We have a really funny episode where Julie Bowen plays a rival mother who thinks that Mindy's not doing that great of a job."

Kaling opened up about her pregnancy on the "Today" show in August.

"It's so unknown to me," she said. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

The actress has not yet revealed who the father of her baby is.

Kaling plays a gynecologist struggling to juggle being a working mother on "The Mindy Project." The show was aired by FOX until season 3, after which it was dropped by the network. Hulu took on the show in 2015 and is currently airing its sixth and final season.

"The Mindy Project" season 6 airs every Tuesday on Hulu.

