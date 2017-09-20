'The Mindy Project' season 6 news: Mindy Kaling shares photos of last day on set as show wraps up for finale
Mindy Kaling wrapped up "The Mindy Project" by sharing set photos on Sept. 20, after six seasons of heading the hit comedy series.
Kaling, 38, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her last day as Mindy Lahiri, taking fans with her on a nostalgic trip to as far back as season 1.
The actress began the throwback session with a promotional image for episode 6 of season 2, followed by a photo of the actress with co-star Fortune Feimster.
Kaling also posted a selfie with "The Mindy Project" cinematographer Marco Fargnoli, as well as several photos from season 1 of the show.
Kaling and executive producer Matt Warburton recently talked about the plot of season 6 during a panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, which will largely focus on motherhood.
"I think she's going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent," Warburton said. "We have a really funny episode where Julie Bowen plays a rival mother who thinks that Mindy's not doing that great of a job."
Kaling opened up about her pregnancy on the "Today" show in August.
"It's so unknown to me," she said. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."
The actress has not yet revealed who the father of her baby is.
Kaling plays a gynecologist struggling to juggle being a working mother on "The Mindy Project." The show was aired by FOX until season 3, after which it was dropped by the network. Hulu took on the show in 2015 and is currently airing its sixth and final season.
"The Mindy Project" season 6 airs every Tuesday on Hulu.
-
Should Christians watch horror movies like 'It' and Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother!'?
Christian movie critics weigh in on whether it's right for Christians to watch horror movies like Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother!' and 'It,' based on Stephen King's novel.
-
The latest Hellboy film features Nazis and the occult – and it's being filmed at an English cathedral
Officials at the historic Wells Cathedral in Somerset have defended a decision to allow the latest Hellboy movie to be filmed in the 900-year-old building.
- How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on Putin's Russia
- Most Brits and Canadians accept evolution – but 1 in 5 atheists struggle with it
- DACA: Did evangelicals help or hinder 'Dreamers'?
- Britain's best Christian festival – now with added Muslims
- In today's world, how can we find hope? This Christian pastor has some answers
- 'Give until it hurts': The Christian wisdom of Mother Teresa in 9 quotes
- How you can help some of the 40 million people in South Asia affected by floods and the changing climate
- What does God offer His people when they reach rock bottom?
- Loneliness in older people is a scandal. Here's what one church is doing about it
- Call for servant leadership in Africa and 'zero tolerance for corruption'
- Resurrection of devastated Iraqi town of Karamles offers signs of hope
- United Nations to investigate ISIS war crimes in Iraq
- How a Ugandan judge cracked a billion-dollar corruption ring
- Mexico quake rescue efforts continue amid political recriminations
- Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, kills at least 35 in Caribbean