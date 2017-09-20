'The Mindy Project' season 6 news: Mindy Kaling shares photos of last day on set as show wraps up for finale

"The Mindy Project" will be discontinued after season 6. Facebook/TheMindyProject

Mindy Kaling wrapped up "The Mindy Project" by sharing set photos on Sept. 20, after six seasons of heading the hit comedy series.

Kaling, 38, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her last day as Mindy Lahiri, taking fans with her on a nostalgic trip to as far back as season 1.

That's a wrap on the conference room of Shulman & Associates, a room that has brought me endless joy and laughter. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

The actress began the throwback session with a promotional image for episode 6 of season 2, followed by a photo of the actress with co-star Fortune Feimster.

Kaling also posted a selfie with "The Mindy Project" cinematographer Marco Fargnoli, as well as several photos from season 1 of the show.