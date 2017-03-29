Terror will never drive us apart, pledge Archbishops, Imams and Chief Rabbi

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Facebook

Faith leaders including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby have signed a letter to The Times insisting that terror will never succeed in driving them apart.

Signed also by the Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis and four prominent Muslim leaders, the letter states: 'Terror seeks to intimidate and divide us. In fact, it has the opposite effect.'

They say they remain 'united' in their resolve that last Wednesday's murders will not polarise their communities.

'On the contrary, it will bind us together in our pursuit of peace, friendship and collaboration.

'To those who believe that they have struck a blow against freedom and democracy with this cold-blooded murder, we say this: There is no act so evil that it can drive apart those who love peace. Together, we pray for the victims, for their families and for the precious peace of God.'

The faith leaders at a prayer vigil after the attack Ruth Gledhill

Advertisement

In a separate letter, Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg of Masorti Judaism says he feels deep sympathy with Muslim friends who feel 'shamed and misrepresented' by acts of terror purportedly committed in the name of their religion.

'At the same time they find themselves propelled into the firing line of anti-Muslim prejudice,' he says.

But he also adds that the disclaimer, 'This is not Islam', sounds lame.

'If abuse is carried out in its name, not rarely, but brazenly and repeatedly, then any faith, nation or ideology must ask itself why. People who are not Islamophobic justly want to know why so much terror is committed ostensibly in Islam's name, what is being done about it and who is standing up against it, both within and beyond the Muslim community.'

Many within Muslim communities feel Islamism has long been left unchecked, he adds.

Many within Muslim communities feel Islamism has long been left unchecked, he adds, saying faith leaders want to understand how to support the Muslim community in standing together against radicalisation and terror.

The letter came after the faith leaders joined in a vigil last week to show unity and help bring hope.

WATCH: The faith leaders talk and pray about the London terror attack.

WATCH: The Archbishop of Canterbury talk about what he was doing when the attack happened, and how Christians can still have faith.