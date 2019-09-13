Tearfund's founding Chairman dies

Tearfund has expressed its sadness over the passing of its founding Chairman, Glyn MacAulay, on 3 September aged 82.

Mr MacAulay was the Christian development agency's first Chairman of the Board, having been part of the founding committee that established Tearfund in 1968.

He held the position of Chairman until 1975.

He would also establish the G F MacAulay Trust providing grants for religious activities and played valued roles as a trustee for Activities Industry Mutual, Christians in Entertainment and the Siddons Charitable Trust.

In addition to his charity work, he was a retired practising chartered accountant who specialised in advising insurance companies and Lloyd's syndicates.

A thanksgiving for Glyn's life will be held on November 1 at 2pm at All Souls Church, Langham Place, London.

Tearfund CEO, Nigel Harris said: "We are saddened by the news of the passing of Glyn MacAulay. Glyn was one of Tearfund's founding members and his accountancy skills and expertise were invaluable in establishing Tearfund as a Christian relief and development organisation.

"Glyn was an incredibly kind and generous man who always took time for people. He will be very much missed'.