Team Fiji goes viral singing worship hymns at the Olympics: 'So beautiful'

(CP) The harmonic singing of hymns praising God by the Fiji Olympic athletes, coaches and staff during their worship gatherings in Paris' Olympic Village has gone viral on social media.

Australian water polo player Matilda Kearns, housed near a building hosting teams from the Oceania countries, shared videos on Instagram of the Fijian athletes gathered in worship on a Sunday afternoon.

"Having the best seat in the Village being next to the Oceania building," she wrote in an Instagram post that has been liked by over 559,000 people. "Still not sick of it!"

Five days earlier, Kearns shared another video from inside her room listening to the Fiji worship hymns that received over 600,000 likes.

"So beautiful," she said. "Everyone has come out onto their balconies to listen to it."

In the videos, the Fijians are heard singing "Mo Ravi Vei Jisu." According to Classical FM, the Fijian hymn translates to: "Put your trust into the Lord and he will guide your way."

The people of Fiji, who are about 64% Christian, reportedly view faith as a vital part of their customs. Singing worship songs is one way many often engage in worship.

Team Fiji shared a video of the members singing the full song in a July 21 Facebook video.

"Team Fiji singing a hymn during their Sunday Service this afternoon," the post reads.

In interviews with the media, athletes have reported that they have been pleasantly surprised to hear singing from seven Fijian rugby players early in the morning.

"They tend to start around 6:30 a.m.," an Australia team staffer told Reuters. "No one is bothered by it. ... It just sounds beautiful."

The Fijian men's rugby team made headlines in past years, taking home the gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic games before taking home the silver medal this year.

After winning the gold in 2020, the the men's rugby sevens team united to sing the hymn "E Da Sa Qaqa."

"We have overcome, we have overcome, by the blood of the Lamb, in the Word of the Lord, we have overcome," they sang in their native language.

Captain Jerry Tuwai told The Guardian at the time that the team starts with prayers and songs and ends with prayers and songs.

"That song says that our God is a loving God, and that while we always tend to go stray from what He expects from us, He still loves us, and gives us good things," he said.

