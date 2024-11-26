TD Jakes suffers 'slight health incident' during Sunday sermon

(CP) T.D. Jakes, founder of The Potter's House megachurch in Dallas, Texas, is in "stable" condition after suffering "a slight health incident" after praying Psalm 19:14 during his Sunday morning service, his church has confirmed.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message.

"Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals," The Potter's House of Dallas said in a statement on Facebook.

"The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

A video clip of the health incident posted on YouTube shows Jakes sharing how much he loved preaching and wasn't tired of his job before experiencing seizure-like symptoms on stage.

"It was a pleasure. I still love to preach. I ain't tired of preaching. I miss you. I miss you," Jakes told the congregation.

"Have you ever gone to a hospital to visit somebody and you thought you was going to encourage them, and they encourage you? That's what preaching is. Like you think you're giving out something, you're getting back more than you gave. I love you," he said as his hand appeared to tremble.

He then prayed Psalm 19:14.

"Now Lord let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in thy sight oh Lord my strength, and My Redeemer let him go in peace," Jakes said.

Moments after that it became clear to his members that something was wrong and people on the stage rushed to his aid and surrounded him while his congregants immediately began praying before the livestream was disconnected.

© The Christian Post