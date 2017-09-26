'Super Mario Run' news: Biggest update brings in Princess Daisy and new world

A promotional image for Nintendo's "Super Mario Run." Facebook/Nintendo

"Super Mario Run" is set to receive its biggest iOS and Android update ever this Friday, Sept. 29. Developer Nintendo will bring in a new world, a new mode and a new playable character.

Remix 10 is the new gameplay mode that comes with the "Super Mario Run" update. It randomly splices together 10 sections from the game's different levels and then rewards players with rainbow levels.

The official Remix 10 description from the Apple App Store reads:

"Remix 10 is a frenetic new mode in which you play a set of 10 super-short sections from 'Super Mario Run's' existing levels in quick succession. The stages are remixed with each attempt, and with rainbow-colored bonus medals strewn across these bite-sized stages, it's a fresh challenge every time."

This mode also introduces Princess Daisy as a playable character and new items to collect to decorate the Mushroom Kingdom once gamers complete Remix 10's different stages.

World Star is a new world that is also awarded after gamers complete the different Remix 10 levels. It includes nine new levels, brand-new enemies and some additional gameplay mechanics.

Nintendo is also including minor updates, such as letting gamers listen to their own music while playing the game. This option also allows Mario and friends to wear headphones during the game.

More importantly, Nintendo is temporarily dropping "Super Mario Run" prices by 50 percent to promote the game. The mobile game will be on sale from Sept. 29 to Oct. 12. It normally retails for $9.99.

"Super Mario Run" is a one-player game where the goal is for the legendary plumber Mario to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. The game features regular "Super Mario" gameplay, only this time Mario is running endlessly and automatically as players tap the screen for the plumber to jump and collect coins.