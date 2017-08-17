Spanish evangelicals: New LGBT rights law 'threatens democratic liberties'

The Spanish Evangelical Alliance is voicing its opposition to a proposed new law which would, it says, 'threaten the democratic liberties of all citizens.'

The bill is aimed 'against discrimination with regard to sexual orientation, identity or gender expression and sexual characteristics, and of social equality for the LGBTI community'. '

Among other things, it will see the promotion of equality by a government department and fines for those attempting so-called 'conversion therapies'.

It has met with major opposition from the evangelical representative body.

'It is rooted in dogma rather than scientific evidence; it imposes a particular ideology,' says part of a long statement. 'It contradicts the equality of all citizens by granting one social group privileges over others; it restricts freedom of conscience and freedom of expression; it invades the competences of civil society and the family.'

Evangelicals make up only part of the small Protestant community in Spain, which is around 2.5 per cent of the population.

'We invite legislators to recover the spirit of democracy and genuine diversity in the debate on this bill, says the statement, 'and not be prey to dogma, a new orthodoxy, tutelage, inequality and intolerance, especially when disguised as progress,' the statement says.

While some evangelicals are represented by this statement, others are more supportive of the law including the Methodist Presbyterian Spanish Evangelical Church, an old Spanish denomination.