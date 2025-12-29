What if the Good Shepherd is closer than you think?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

There is a quiet, often unnoticed truth at the heart of Christian life: the Shepherd who once walked beside His disciples now walks within His people. The same voice that called fishermen from their nets, the same gentleness that restored the broken, the same steadfastness that carried Him to the cross and through the grave - this Shepherd has not retired from His work. His care has simply moved location. What He once did among the hills of Judea, He now does within the hearts of those who belong to Him.

This changes everything about how we understand care, friendship, ministry, and the ordinary kindnesses we offer to those around us. Pastoral care is not a task reserved for a handful of gifted individuals; it is the life of Christ, quietly at work inside ordinary believers, expressing His character through their words, presence, and attentiveness. The Shepherd’s vigilance hasn’t dimmed; it has, in a very real sense, become embodied in His people. What He continues to do, He chooses to do through you.

When Jesus described Himself as the Good Shepherd, He was not appealing to a comforting metaphor. He was revealing the deepest truth about His heart. “I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me … and I lay down my life for the sheep” (John 10:14 - 15). Shepherds in the ancient world lived among their flocks - eating, sleeping, travelling alongside them with unbroken commitment. They knew each sheep’s gait, habits, fears, and vulnerabilities. They were not distant overseers but close protectors.

That tenderness did not end with the resurrection. The church is not left to fend for itself with only a memory of Christ’s compassion. Instead, Jesus spoke of sending the Helper, the Holy Spirit, promising, “He lives with you and will be in you” (John 14:17). The Shepherd who once walked beside His disciples now walks within His people, still calling names, still mending hearts, still seeking the straying and strengthening the weary. His voice has not grown faint; it resonates, quietly and faithfully, inside those who have learned to listen.

If this is true, pastoral sensitivity is no longer about being naturally gifted or temperamentally gentle. It is not about possessing a particular personality or a professional qualification. Instead, it becomes an act of availability. The Shepherd’s care flows through those who simply make space for Him. Your adequacy was never the requirement; your openness is. The rod and staff that guide and guard do not belong to you. They remain His, even as He chooses to carry them through your hands, your presence, your willingness to draw near to another person without agenda.

There is something profoundly humbling about this. Many believers quietly disqualify themselves from offering care, assuming they lack the words, confidence, or insight to be of real help. Yet Scripture never tells us to muster up our own resources. What it calls for is attentiveness - first to Christ, then to those around us. When the Psalmist declared, “The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want” (Psalm 23:1), he wasn’t describing a life free of difficulty but a life permeated by divine sufficiency. That same sufficiency is now alive in you. The Shepherd ensures you lack nothing necessary to care for others, just as He ensures you remain cared for by Him.

Much of this care unfolds through small, almost imperceptible acts. The Holy Spirit nudges your attention toward someone you hadn’t planned to speak to. A name or face lingers in your mind without explanation. You notice that someone seems distracted, withdrawn, or weighed down. These are not coincidences. They are gentle signals from the One who knows every heart and sees every hidden ache.

Jesus modelled this kind of Spirit-led noticing again and again. On one occasion, as the crowds pressed around Him, a woman reached out and touched the edge of His cloak. Though dozens were brushing past Him, He stopped and asked, “Who touched me?” (Mark 5:30). He recognised not merely a physical touch but a heart reaching out in desperation. In the noise and movement of that moment, He was attuned to the faintest signal of human need. His attentiveness was never random; it was relational. And to that woman, His turning toward her was life-changing.

It is in these moments - quiet, unscheduled, easily overlooked - that the Good Shepherd often chooses to work today. He is still interruptible, still responsive, still attuned to the fragile faith of those who dare to reach out in hope. And He still turns toward people, often through the sensitivity of believers who pause long enough to notice what others miss.

If you sit for a minute each morning in silence, picturing the Shepherd within - steady, watchful, present - and pray something as simple as, “Lead me to one sheep today,” you may be surprised by the people who come to mind. The Spirit often works through these subtle promptings rather than dramatic revelations. A person’s name may surface unexpectedly. A neighbour may linger in your thoughts during your commute. Someone at church may catch your attention in a way that feels significant, even if you cannot say why.

When that happens, step toward them, not with a plan to fix or advise but simply to be present. A greeting without haste. A moment of unforced listening. A willingness to let their concerns, not your qualifications, shape the conversation. Proverbs reminds us, “Be sure you know the condition of your flocks” (Proverbs 27:23), not because people are projects to be managed but because care grows out of attention. You honour the Shepherd when you attend to those He places in your path.

Sometimes what follows will be light-hearted. Sometimes you may sense a deeper theme emerging - a grief someone has carried quietly, a worry they are reluctant to name, a fatigue hidden behind a polite smile. Your role is not to diagnose or solve but to hold a space where honesty feels safe. True pastoral care is often simply creating enough room for someone to be heard without hurry and without judgement.

When the moment is right, you may offer a word of encouragement, a simple prayer, or a practical gesture that lifts a burden. Isaiah describes the Lord as One who “gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart; he gently leads those that have young” (Isaiah 40:11). This is the gentleness you point people toward - not your expertise, but Christ’s sufficiency. You do not need to impress anyone with spiritual insight. You simply need to be a channel for the Shepherd’s tenderness.

The remarkable thing is that these small interactions not only bless others - they deepen your own awareness of Christ’s presence. When you step out in faith, you begin to notice a quiet companionship guiding you. You realise the Shepherd does not merely prompt you to care for others; He surrounds you with His own care at the same time. You offer comfort and find yourself comforted. You draw near to someone else’s pain and discover He is closer still. You open your heart to another, and He opens His heart wider in you.

At the end of the day, it can be helpful to jot down where you sensed His presence. Perhaps an unexpected conversation, a moment of shared laughter, or a quiet stillness during a prayer. Perhaps nothing dramatic occurred, but you felt a subtle steadiness - a sense that you were not navigating the day alone. These reflections train the heart to recognise the Shepherd’s hand, just as sheep learn to recognise the familiar rhythm of their keeper’s voice.

Many believers underestimate the significance of giving someone 10 undistracted minutes. We often assume care must be complex, structured, or formally organised. Yet some of the most meaningful pastoral moments take place in ordinary corners of life: leaning against a doorway after a church service, sharing a bench in a park, lingering for a moment longer before saying goodbye. If the Good Shepherd resides within you, then your simple presence becomes a place where people can rest, even briefly.

There is a quiet revolution hidden in this truth. Christ does not shepherd His people from afar. He tends His flock through you. Through your listening, He reassures. Through your patience, He steadies. Through your words, He strengthens. Through your compassion, He reveals His own. Even your limitations become part of His work, reminding you that the power lies not in your competence but in His nearness.

We live in a world saturated with noise, distraction, and self-protection - an environment where genuine care can feel scarce. Yet the Shepherd’s heart has not changed. His desire is still to seek, restore, lead, and comfort. And He continues to do so, one person at a time, through believers willing to be used as His hands and voice.

Perhaps the truest act of discipleship is simply staying near to Him - near enough that His heart begins to shape yours, near enough that His attentiveness becomes your reflex, near enough that others sense hope when they are with you even if they cannot explain why. The more you allow Him to dwell within your inner life, the more naturally His care will spill outward into your outer relationships.

This is not a burden but a gift. The Shepherd’s presence is not an assignment you must fulfil; it is a companionship that carries you. As He abides in you, He leads you not only toward those who need care but also toward the green pastures your own soul requires. You are not left to pour yourself out endlessly. You are held, replenished, guided. Every step of outward care is undergirded by an inward intimacy.

If today you feel inadequate, tired, or uncertain of what you have to offer, remember this: the Shepherd is not limited by your weakness. He is revealed through it. The same Christ who called His disciples by name and tended the wounded at the edge of crowds still walks among His flock. And He does so from the inside out - your inside, your heart, your voice.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk