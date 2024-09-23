Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot – A faith-based movie that demonstrates God's unfailing love

The church is more than just a community of people who gather on a Sunday morning. It is a large family of faith-filled individuals who come together, fuelled by the Holy Spirit, to be the hands and feet of God.

They are called to be a beacon of light and hope to the weak and most vulnerable in society, to be impactful in the spaces they inhabit and to pour out an unyielding love spoken about in scripture. Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot successfully depicts all of the above.

Set in the humble town of Possum Trot in deep east Texas, Donna and her husband, Rev WC Martin, feel led by God to adopt children from abusive homes. They face challenges, like dealing with sceptics in the church and settling traumatised children into their home. This serves as a sharp illustration of the bewilderment from others towards the tasks God sometimes sets for His people. Donna, however, refuses to give in to the words of concern, and ventures forth in providing a safe space for her new family members.

Seeing first hand just how troubled these children are, the couple go on to inspire the members of their lively Baptist church to adopt 77 children from the local foster system. The minister backs his plea with scriptures, referencing Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, as a model of unconditional fatherly love.

This new film from Angel Studios showcases the power of kindness and perseverance and delivers a clear message that whatever the Lord calls us to do, He will surely provide the necessary resources. Despite the great difficulty they experience caring for their adoptees, the couple lean even deeper into their faith, which serves as a lesson to believers not to give up when hurdles arise.

There are moments of poignancy and rejoicing in equal measure and audiences will be powerfully reminded of the Lord's promise to be present with us in trialling times.