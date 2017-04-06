Son of former Archbishop of Canterbury cleared of sex abuse charges

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The son of former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey has been cleared of sex abuse charges against a young woman.

Rev Mark Carey was suspended from ministering by the Diocese of Leeds after he was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly sexually attacking a young woman in the 1980s.

He was later released on bail but has since reported the case has been dropped and no further action will be taken, according to Anglican Ink.

The incident was said to have taken place while his father, now Lord Carey, was vicar at St Nicholas', Durham, between 1975 and 1982.

Mark Carey, now 51, would have been in his late teens at the time. Carey Senior then became Archbishop of Canterbury between 1991 and 2002. He has maintained a high profile since as a media commentator and campaigner.

'Woke up with a sense of freedom for first time in 5 months. Accusation & condemnation wiped out,' Mark Carey wrote on Facebook last month. 'Now in recovery mode.'

He later posted on Facebook his relief and celebration at being cleared.

Carey describes himself as a 'pioneer minster' in the Church of England. He is involved in the Kairos Christian fellowship which is a Christian community movement that meets in pubs, cafes and homes.

Christian Today has requested a comment from the Leeds diocese.