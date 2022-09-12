Service of celebration for Queen at Scottish cathedral

St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, will hold a service today to celebrate the life of the Queen and her connection to Scotland.

The service at 3pm will be joined by members of the Royal Family as well as representatives of the charities and organisations that the Queen was affiliated with in Scotland.

The Queen's funeral cortege arrived in Edinburgh yesterday after making a 170-mile journey from Balmoral Castle, where she died last Thursday aged 96.

Her Majesty's coffin was taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it will process from today along the Royal Mile to the cathedral.

The service will be led by Rev Calum MacLeod.

Following the service, Her Majesty will lie at rest in the cathedral before the coffin's journey to London on Tuesday.

Thousands are expected to come to pay their respects.

The final public event in Scotland will be the procession of the funeral cortege from St Giles' Cathedral by road to Edinburgh Airport.