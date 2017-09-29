'Riverdale' season 2 spoilers: New photos tease Jughead's reunion with his father

Cole Sprouse stars as Jughead Jones in "Riverdale." Facebook/CWRiverdale

With "Riverdale" season 2 is just around the corner, many wonder about the fate of Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones. The newly released photos apparently teased the future of the Jones family following their separation in the first run.

In the first installment, Jughead's father, Forsythe Jones II (Skeet Ulrich), attempted to hide a murder and ended up being jailed for it. Jughead was then sent to a foster family, but because of the distance, he was separated from Betty Cooper (Lily Reinhart), his love interest. In the season finale, he was encouraged to join his dad's gang, Southside Serpents, and he eventually accepted the offer.

But before fans get too worried about the father-son separation, the newly-released official images from "Riverdale" on Twitter seem to have spilled the beans on what is to come in the life of the Jones family. The Archie Comic's account posted a photo of Jughead and his father, both of them chilling and posing next to cool motorcycles, implying a possible father-son bonding moment in the upcoming season.

Moreover, they shared a snap of Ulrich's character behind prison bars. The photo's caption reads, "Which way is out?" With such tease, it is safe to assume that the leader of the gang will return to "Riverdale" following his imprisonment for tampering the evidence in Jason Bloom's death in an effort to protect his son.

Another image also hints that Forsythe will get a clean-cut job as it features him donning an apron, a nametag, and a bowtie — which appears to a Pop's Diner uniform. It also shows Jughead and his father embracing each other. The caption states, "Well, well, well. Look who it is...#Riverdale Season 2 premiere on Oct 11 on The CW!" It looks like it has spoiled a major plot in the upcoming installment.

Well, well, well. Look who it is...#Riverdale Season 2 premieres Oct 11 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/HZyTBYVFkS — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) September 25, 2017

With the series of photos posted on Twitter, it is likely that Jughead will not be staying long with his foster family. However, only time will tell if he and his father will reunite, or if Sprouse's character will be back to his lover's arm.