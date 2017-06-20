'Rick and Morty' season 3 brings back fan-favorite character; episode 2 release date confirmed
Many were left stunned last April 1 after Adult Swim suddenly aired the first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 and since then, fans have been itching to find out when will the show return. After months of waiting, the show's official Twitter account has finally revealed that the second episode of the third installment will arrive in the summer.
Rick is free, but he won't be going on more adventures until this summer. A pickle will rise...— Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017
Adult Swim will reward the fans' patience with a longer episode count. Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that "Rick and Morty" season 3 will have 14 episodes instead of the usual 10.
In an interview with Y Combinator Podcast, "Rick and Morty" screenwriter Ryan Ridley talked about what fans can expect in the third installment, including which of the fan-favorite characters will be back. Unfortunately, Mr. Meeseeks (voiced by Justin Roiland) will not be making a return for season 3.
"We've talked about how we'd bring back Meeseeks, and if we were ... if we're gonna bother to do it," Ridley said, adding, "We'd want to really explore a different aspect of it. But that's one way to do it, right there, is to show what the inside of a Meeseeks box looks like. That would have been really cool."
Instead, Birdperson (voiced by Dan Harmon) will be making a comeback as Phoenix Person. However, he will no longer be on Rick Sanchez's (also voiced by Roiland) side in the looming war against the Galactic Federation.
Aside from that, fans will see more of Beth (voiced by Sarah Chalke) and Jerry's (voiced by Chris Parnell) dramatic divorce in the coming episodes. Rick and Mortimer "Morty" Smith Sr. (also voiced by Roiland), on the other hand, are set to face the consequences of their past actions.
The second episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 is titled "Rickmancing the Stone." While waiting, check out the premiere episode below.
