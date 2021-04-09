Prince Philip: a most loyal husband and consort

Gavin Ashenden

'He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,' Elizabeth said in a speech to mark the couple's 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.Reuters

I grew up hearing stories about 1st Lieutenant Philip from my father who was the 2nd lieutenant on the bridge of the Flower class Corvette where they served together.

In those days, 'Philip' was a penniless émigré fighting the Nazis on the high seas. When he married Princess Elizabeth he had to undergo the most profound transition of role and character.

Naturally exuberant, independent, competent, opinionated and dynamic, he had to find the strength of character to inhabit the role of consort to the Queen without either wrecking the delicate protocols that governed the role or subsiding under the weight of the institutional gravity that held everything together.

While we have been arguing about the different priorities of public service versus self service, Prince Philip managed to be supportive without succumbing to anonymity, and kept the integrity of his character without imposing it egotistically.

His independence of mind and rugged integrity illuminated the dull routine of monarchy with a biting wit and a delight in paradox and the absurd.

In giving up a career in the Navy he loved, where he excelled he exemplified the kind of humility and self-giving that Christianity has at its heart.

Baptised as a Greek Orthodox, he accepted the idiosyncrasies of Anglicanism for the woman he loved and at whose side he walked for eight decades.

He exemplified patience, long-suffering, humility and kindness, when the cost of all of these virtues was demandingly high.

His was a generous, tough, reliable, protective and imaginative masculinity, complementing the role and character of his wife both in private as well as public.

We should never take such virtue for granted, but instead be deeply grateful for it and recognise it for containing the depths of human integrity that gave such stability to both family and society.

Dr Gavin Ashenden is a former chaplain to the Queen. He blogs at Ashenden.org

Most Read

  1. prince-philip

    Prince Philip dead at 99

  2. sir-keir-starmer

    Sir Keir Starmer's apology only reveals the intolerance of our so-called 'diverse' society

  3. beth-moore

    Beth Moore asks for forgiveness for elevating complementarianism

  4. agu-irukwu

    Jesus House pastor 'disturbed' by Starmer apology

  5. red-letter-christians-uk

    Christian Labour MP Stephen Timms defends Jesus House over LGBT backlash

  6. queen-is-greeted-by-archbishop-at-the-abbey

    Church leaders pay tribute to 'extraordinary' Prince Philip

  7. jesus-house

    No 10 stands by Prime Minister's Jesus House visit after Starmer apology

More News

  1. racism

    Government's race report contradicts 'lived experiences' of racism - black Church leaders

  2. maggie-mcarthur

    Shift to online services is helping to reach those outside the Church - report

  3. tyre-coin

    Ancient coin found in Jerusalem's Old City may have been used to pay Temple tax

  4. church

    How should we worship now?

  5. family

    Parents can give consent for minor children to take puberty blockers

  6. tim-keller

    I only 'half-believed in the resurrection' until I had cancer - Tim Keller