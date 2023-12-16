Prime Minister sends greetings as Christians take to the streets to 'shine their light'

Staff writer

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has extended his best wishes as Christians take to the streets this weekend for the Shine Your Light campaign. 

Thousands of Christians are taking part in outdoor events in what is believed to be the largest Christmas outreach by the UK Church. 

Over 400 events are taking place in public spaces like high streets, shopping centres, country parks and housing estates, ranging from open air Christingle services, to nativities and flashmob carols.

The aim of the weekend-long campaign is to share the true message of Christmas with people beyond the reach of the church who would never consider attending a service or event.

Thanking churches for shining their light, the Prime Minister said: "I was delighted to read about your campaign to share the message of hope and joy across the country this Christmas.

"I anticipate that many churches across our nations will participate in brightening up the country like a Christmas tree, bringing the spirit of Christmas to our communities.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone involved in Shine Your Light. I hope your campaign is a great success."

Dr Jonathan Oloyede, Convenor of the National Day of Prayer and Worship, which is leading the Shine Your Light campaign, said, "To see Christians recognised for taking the message of hope and joy to our communities from the Prime Minister is so encouraging.

"The church has a unique opportunity this weekend in towns, villages and cities to bring the Christ in Christmas to many who need to hear the message of joy to the world."

To find out about local Shine Your Light events in your community, visit: www.shineyourlight.org.uk

