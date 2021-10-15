Prayers for David Amess MP after stabbing

The Methodist Church has said it is praying for Sir David Amess MP after reports that he was stabbed multiple times while meeting constituents on Friday.

The Conservative MP for Southend West was stabbed during his local constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess MP and all affected following reports of a serious incident at Belfairs Church in Leigh-on-Sea," the Methodist Church said.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said on Twitter that he was praying for Sir David.

"My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time," he wrote.

"Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life..."

Rev Stephen Hance, the Church of England's National Lead for Evangelism and Witness, said on Twitter: "I'm praying for David Amess this afternoon. Feel sick to my stomach at this latest attack on those who we elect to serve us.

"Our political culture is better for the relative accessibility of our MPs, but that must surely be under threat."

Others have shared similar messages.

March 4 Life UK has asked its Twitter followers for prayers, calling Sir David "a pro-life voice and a defender of the faith in parliament".

"Prayers also to his family," it said.

The Jo Cox Foundation, which was set up in memory of the MP murdered in 2016, said it was "horrified" by the attack.

"We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time," it said.