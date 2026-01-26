Iran’s unyielding cry: from economic collapse to the fall of the theocracy

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The revolt and ensuing violence in Iran should not surprise anyone who truly values fundamental civil rights.

There is a strong historical case that brutal dictatorships have a limited shelf life, regardless of whether they are grounded in atheistic ideology, religious nationalism, or military power. Sooner or later, human beings, created in the image of God and endowed with freedom of conscience, rise up against any state that dehumanizes them over a prolonged period.

The Khomeini revolution arose against the backdrop of brutal imprisonment and killings under the Shah’s rule. Iranian Muslims and other communities hoped for true liberation, where everyone’s rights would be respected. Yet as the Islamic regime consolidated power, the people found themselves under religious mullahs with a zero-tolerance policy for dissent. They were faced with the reality of life under a religious nationalist state that ultimately served only to entrench the rulers’ authority, all in the name of religion.

Even as the post-World War II world order crumbles, individual nations and their peoples are boldly asserting their God-given rights to freedom and justice.

I have been blessed to have many conversations with Muslim and non-Muslim Iranian women who courageously champion the rights of Muslim women. In earlier revolts - such as when an Iranian woman was shot and another arrested simply for daring not to wear the hijab - the state crushed the protests with brute force. Many feared Iranians were gripped by such terror that no further uprising would come.

But the glaring injustices of this religious state have now been laid bare by crushing economic deprivations. Citizens see clearly how religiously oriented politicians have amassed Iran’s wealth while showing utter disregard for ordinary people’s lives. The current economic crisis, which has seen the rial plummet, inflation soar, and water and electricity shortages, has elevated this revolt to an unprecedented level, with citizens even confronting sections of the state police and institutions.

Brutal killings continue, with reports from credible sources confirming thousands dead amid the crackdown. Yet this time, the people of Iran stand unyielding, fighting to the end with powerful slogans like “Death to the Dictator” tearing through the long-imposed silence.

In the 21st century, we cannot support any dictatorship built on religious nationalism, for it inevitably leads to bloodshed. Religious adherents may be deceived for a time by appeals to “religion” and fabricated enemies, but both religious and non-religious dictatorships fail when they refuse to recognize citizens’ rights as inalienable and bestowed by God.

While speculation swirls about President Trump considering military action in support of the Iranian people, the better and wiser path is for the religious dictatorship to resign and step aside, leaving the nation to its people to forge the governance they desire, one that is free from religious extremism and blatant abuse.

Religious freedom advocates remain deeply concerned about the persecution of Christians in Iran, especially women, and pray for its ultimate end. This can only come within a broader structure of freedom and just governance that Iran desperately needs.

Iran is a diverse country with a rich history, and its people must rediscover their roots. Iranians worldwide have excelled in medicine, technology, art, and film. The world needs a whole, peaceful, and prosperous Iran - one that contributes to the flourishing of people everywhere, especially those who call it home.

My prayer is that this revolution leads not to another cycle of authoritarianism, but to an enduring transformation shaped by justice, human rights, and the protection of the vulnerable.

The people of Iran deserve the world’s unwavering support, and we must unite as global citizens to stand in solidarity with them until their quest for justice is fulfilled.

May the Lord grant the Iranian people the genuine freedom, justice, and dignity they so courageously seek. And may this uprising, though bathed in suffering, lead to lasting transformation rooted in His truth.

Archbishop Joseph D’Souza is the founder of Dignity Freedom Network, an organization that advocates for and delivers humanitarian aid to the marginalized and outcasts of South Asia. He is the archbishop of the Anglican Good Shepherd Church of India and serves as the President of the All India Christian Council.