Prayers for Beirut after huge blast leaves at least 100 dead

Staff writer

The aftermath of the explosion(Photo: Sky News)

Christians are being asked to pray for victims and their loved ones after a gigantic blast tore through Beirut's port area on Tuesday night, killing at least a hundred people and injuring thousands.

The Middle East Council of Churches said it was "devastated Beirut is facing a tragedy". 

"Let's stand together. Let's rescue the wounded and those who lost their homes. Let's pray for the victims," it said.

"O God, have mercy on our beloved Lebanon and on its heartbroken people. Do not hide Your face from us!"

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "I'm praying for all those affected by the terrible explosion in Beirut today, and for the people of Lebanon. Lord, have mercy." 

The Bishop of Truro, Philip Mounstephen, who oversaw the Government's review into global persecution, said he was "grieving" for Beirut. 

The bishop visited the city two years ago with CMS Mission and said he was "still looking forward" to establishing a link between Christians there and the Diocese of Truro. 

The Custodia Terrae Sanctae, a group of Franciscans whose monastery is situated in the area of the blast, said that all of its friars had escaped injured. 

It posted video footage to Twitter showing the extent of the damage to the monastery. 

"Let us pray for Lebanon," it said. 

