Postal worker who found toddler on highway says it was 'God-ordained'

The postal worker who found a toddler walking barefoot along a Maryland highway has given God the credit for the incredible rescue.

Ethan Adeyemi, 2, was spotted by Keith Rollins after being missing for 10 hours.

Neighbours, K9 units, helicopters, drones, firefighters and police officers had all joined in the hunt for the toddler after his family reported him missing.

He disappeared from outside his home at around 10:20pm on Wednesday night. But it wasn't until around 8am the following morning that Rollins, a worker for the US Postal Service, saw the toddler as he was driving down the highway in Howard County.

Speaking to local media, Rollins said it was "remarkable" that he found the boy when he did as he was "shivering, cold".

"It was God-ordained that I be in that place at that time," he told WUSA-TV.

Describing the moment he spotted the toddler, he said: "He only had a pair of sweatpants and sweatshirt, no shoes or socks. So I walked up to him. I said, 'Hey, buddy. How you doing? What's your name? Are you OK?' He looked at me, but I didn't get a response from him."

It was at that moment that Rollins "decided to just scoop him up" and take him back to his vehicle.

"I had a sweater that I tried to cover him up with, and turned up the heat and I called the police back and said that I had the little boy in my vehicle, and within a matter of minutes, the police were there," he said.

Asked if he thought of himself as a hero, he said "not at all".

"Giving glory to God that I was able to help at that particular time and be in the correct place at the right time," he said.