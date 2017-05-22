Pope Francis pleas for peace in CAR, after Muslim-Christian clashes see 22 killed in a week

x

People hide from gunfire near a church in Bangui, Central African Republic. Reuters

Pope Francis has offered prayers for peace and reconciliation for victims of sectarian violence in the Central African Republic, where 22 have been killed in the past week.

'Painful news unfortunately comes from the Central African Republic, which I carry in my heart, especially after my visit in November 2015,' the pope said on Sunday during a trip to the region, according to Crux.

Intense violence has spiked in parts of the Central African Republic, with 22 people killed, and thousands forced to flee, in the past week in clashes between Muslim rebels and Christian militias.

The pontiff lamented the 'numerous victims' and the threat to the 'process of peace' inherent in the violence.

He expressed his solidarity with 'all those who work for the good of the people and for peaceful coexistence', and implored that 'weapons be silenced and the good will of dialogue prevail in order to give peace and development to the country.'

Violence erupted in the region in December 2012, when several rebel groups, mainly Muslim militants, formed a coalition known as Seleka and in 2013 overthrew the CAR's then-president Francois Bozize. In retaliation, several 'anti-balaka' (meaning 'anti-machete') groups formed to combat the rebels. Some militias – predominantly comprised of Christians – began attacking Muslims in revenge. Thousands have since been killed in the ensuing conflict.

The past week saw 22 killed, including 17 civilians in fighting in the town of Bria, western CAR. Fearing for their lives, nearly 10,000 were forced to flee the area.

Pope Francis' message emphasised the call to love of God and neighbour as the greatest commandments.

'At times conflict, pride, envy and division leave their mark even on the beautiful face of the Church,' he said, noting that 'if there is an attitude that is never easy, is never a given even for the Christian community, it's knowing how to love, to love one another well based on the example of the Lord and with his grace'.

The pontiff said the divine call to love can be lived out by 'putting God at the center of our lives and dedicating ourselves to the service of our brothers, especially those most in need of support and consolation'.