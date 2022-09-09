Pope Francis pays tribute to Queen's 'unstinting service' and 'steadfast witness of faith'

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Vatican News)

The Pope has expressed his condolences to King Charles III upon the death of his mother, the Queen, on Thursday. 

The Queen died peacefully at the age of 96 at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she had been spending the summer. 

In a telegram to King Charles, the Pope said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the Queen's death and offered his "heartfelt condolences" to the royal family and the people of the UK and Commonwealth.

In his message, the Pope praised the Queen's "unstinting service" and the Christian faith that sustained her during her long reign.

He assured King Charles of his prayers as he takes up his responsibilities as Britain's new monarch. 

"I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen's eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises," the pontiff said. 

"Commending her noble soul to the merciful goodness of our Heavenly Father, I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King.

"Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord," he wrote. 

Most Read

  1. queen

    The passing of the Queen

  2. britney-spears

    Britney Spears says she's now an atheist

  3. brian-mclaren

    Has Brian McLaren stayed Christian?

  4. little-demon

    Parents warned against letting their kids watch Disney FX's 'Little Demon'

  5. york-minster

    Major Church of England study sheds light on same-sex marriage views

  6. maundy-service

    Britain's Christians will miss their faithful Queen

  7. archbishop-of-canterbury

    Queen's death: full statement from the Archbishop of Canterbury

More News

  1. church

    Churches that expect growth are more likely to see growth - survey

  2. jesus

    The fellowship of suffering

  3. rev-dr-bernard-randall

    Chaplain says he was deemed a 'moderate risk to children' for sermon on human identity

  4. bible

    More than a third of senior pastors believe 'good people' can earn their way to Heaven

  5. lilias-trotter

    Lilias Trotter: Talented artist, dedicated missionary

  6. exodus

    What makes a real leader? Deuteronomy has the answer