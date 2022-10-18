Poll finds strong opposition to gender self-identification plans

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Sunday Times poll has revealed widespread opposition to Scottish legislation that will make it easier and quicker for people to change their legal gender. 

The survey asked over 1,000 adults in Scotland their views on the Scottish government's gender self-identification plans. 

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill proposes cutting the waiting period for a gender recognition certificate from the current two years to three months with a further three-month 'reflection period', but half of those surveyed said they were opposed to this, with only a quarter backing it.

Other plans include lowering the age limit at which people can change their gender from 18 to 16 but the survey found strong opposition to this - 62% were against compared to only 19% in favour.

Scots were also more likely to oppose plans to remove the requirement of a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. Only a quarter (26%) support this proposal, while over a third (39%) are opposed or don't know (35%). 

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill will be debated by MSPs on 27 October. 

The Christian Institute is urging Scots to get in touch with their local MSPs to voice their concerns before the debate in the Scottish Parliament. 

"It is clear that most voters do not agree with removing the legal safeguards that currently exist. It is important that Christians make their voices heard," said Christian Institute director, Colin Hart. 

"Please join with us in giving thanks for such widespread opposition to the Scottish Government's plans. Pray that it would continue to grow."

Most Read

  1. micah

    Reading the Bible leads to transformed lives, survey finds

  2. marriage

    Church leaders launch new initiative affirming Christian teaching on marriage, sex and identity

  3. ukraine

    European bishops make 'heartfelt' appeal for peace in Ukraine

  4. iran

    Iran punishes Christians with harsh prison sentences

  5. police

    'Politicization of the police' is having a 'chilling effect' on free speech

  6. downing-street

    Away from the chaos of Westminster, most MPs are trying to get on with serving their constituents

More News

  1. sudan

    Sudanese Christian couple accused of adultery for staying together

  2. god

    Why struggling churches should merge with healthy churches

  3. russia

    Churches closed and pastors arrested in Ukraine

  4. church

    Church of England launches £15m fund to help churches cover soaring energy costs

  5. downing-street

    Away from the chaos of Westminster, most MPs are trying to get on with serving their constituents

  6. god

    Why struggling churches should merge with healthy churches