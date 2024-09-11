Politician quits over social media post of baby Jesus with bullet holes

Swiss politician Sanija Ameti has resigned from her leadership position within the Green Liberal Party in Zurich following public outrage over images she posted at the weekend of herself firing a sports pistol at a poster of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus.

The images, which were shared on Instagram, showed the faces of Mary and Jesus riddled with bullet holes, prompting a wave of criticism and formal complaints.

Ameti, 32, who has been co-president of the progressive movement Operation Libero since 2021, deleted the images and issued an apology shortly after realising the religious nature of the artwork.

"I apologise to the people who were hurt by my post. I deleted it immediately when I realised its religious content. I didn't think about it," Ameti wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm incredibly sorry."

The images were taken during a shooting practice session, where Ameti explained she had chosen the poster because it was "big enough" for a suitable target, but had not noticed the religious significance of the image. The incident quickly attracted condemnation, particularly from conservative groups and Christian organisations.

The youth wing of the right-wing Swiss People's Party filed a criminal complaint against Ameti, citing a violation of freedom of religion and worship. Nicolas Rimoldi, founder of Mass-Voll, also announced his intention to press charges, stating that Ameti's actions were deeply offensive to the Christian faith.

In response to the backlash, Ameti resigned from her leadership position within the Green Liberal Party. The party is now considering expulsion proceedings. In a statement, the Zurich chapter of the Green Liberals said: "In the view of the party leadership, Sanija Ameti's continued membership of the Green Liberals would damage the reputation of the Green Liberals."

Amid the public criticism, Ameti has reportedly sought police protection due to threats made against her, further highlighting the intensity of the backlash.

Ameti's professional life has also been affected by the controversy. Farner Group, the consulting firm where she worked, confirmed that her employment had been terminated following the incident.