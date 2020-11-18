Pharrell Williams goes back to his church roots with new gospel choir Netflix series

Pharrell Williams' new docuseries about putting together a gospel choir debuts this month on Netflix.

Voices of Fire streams from November 20 and follows Pharrell as he works with his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, in searching for undiscovered talent.

Bishop Ezekiel is the pastor of Faith World Ministries in Norfolk, Virginia.

The docuseries takes Pharrell back to his roots in the Christian faith as he grew up in the Pentecostal church.

He and his uncle are teaming up with choir director Patrick Riddick to search for the newest gospel talents in Pharrell's hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

According to Billboard, the "Happy" singer is aiming to create "one of the world's most inspring gospel choirs".

Catch a glimpse of "Voices of Fire" below: