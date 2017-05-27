Pastor has this word of advice for Christians struggling with depression

x

God does not want His followers to be depressed, but depression cannot be treated with a simple advice of "snap out of it."

Pastor John Piper of Desiring God said depression is not a "simple black and white thing," so those who are afflicted with this would do well to seek medical consultation. "There's so many ways that we can be depleted, and it feels spiritual when it has physical roots as well," he said on his blog.

However, Piper said there are God-given truths that can help people suffering from depression. First, he comforted depressed believers with the fact that God will never let His children "be tested beyond" what their abilities are. God will always make sure Christians can endure whatever test He gives them.

Piper also explained that when the testing comes, that does not mean God doesn't love them. He's only doing so to discipline His children and shape them into becoming better persons. "Don't let the Devil convince you that this season of testing is because God is against you. That's hellish. That's not from heaven," he warned.

The pastor also advised depressed Christians to take their "medicine" every day by reading the Bible. Scripture gives people hope. Even if they don't feel like reading it, Christians should try to read at least a few verses each day, Piper said.

"Take hold of one or two specific promises. Write them on a piece of paper," he suggested. "Put them in your pocket to carry through the day, or in your purse, and take them out and read them to yourself, or memorize it and say it to yourself often. Say it over and over again. Declare your allegiance to Jesus in and through specific promises."

Piper also offered words of comfort when he said that God is fully sovereign over all of life's disasters and disappointments. He assured people that God can transform every trial, hardship and disappointment and let these serve people's everlasting joy.