Paris Olympics organisers apologise after opening ceremony offended Christians

Organisers of the Paris Olympics have apologised for offence caused by scenes during the opening ceremony on Friday evening that Christians claimed mocked Christianity.

There was international backlash over a tableau with drag queens and a lesbian activist that was taken by many viewers to be a recreation of Da Vinci's Last Supper. The famous painting depicts Christ's final meal with his disciples before his betrayal, trial and crucifixion.

There was further outcry when French actor and singer Phillippe Katerine appeared scantily clad and painted in blue in a portrayal of the Greek god of wine, Dionysus.

French Catholic bishops said Christians around the world had been "hurt by the excesses and provocation of certain scenes". The opening ceremony had "unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply regret", they said.

In the UK, the CEO of the Evangelical Alliance Gavin Calver called it "utterly insensitive, unnecessary and offensive" and said it was "appalling to see Christianity so openly mocked in the opening ceremony with the unbelievably crass portrayal of the Last Supper".

Other UK Christian leaders, including Rev Lynda Rose of Voice for Justice UK, called on organisers to apologise.

In the US, Catholic Bishop Robert Barron called the scene a "gross mockery of the Last Supper" and questioned why Olympics organisers had chosen to "mock this very central moment in Christianity".

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson wrote on social media that it was "shocking and insulting" to Christian people, and telecommunications provider C Spire announced it was pulling its advertising from the Olympics.

Responding to the backlash, Paris Olympics spokeswoman Anne Descamps told reporters, "Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group.

"If people have taken any offence we are, of course, really, really sorry."

The Wrap said it had obtained a statement from Paris 2024 producers stating that the controversial segment was inspired by Da Vinci's Last Supper.

"For the 'Festivities' segment, [Paris 2024 artistic director] Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting to create the setting," the statement is quoted as saying.

"Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief ... [Jolly] is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to 'The Simpsons,' many have done it before him."

Jolly, has denied that the controversial scene was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper. He told the Paris-based news channel BFM, "The idea was to do a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus.

"You'll never find in my work any desire to mock or denigrate anyone."

He added, "I wanted a ceremony that brings people together, that reconciles, but also a ceremony that affirms our Republican values of liberty, equality and fraternity."