'Overseers' appointed for evangelical congregations at odds with CofE same-sex blessings

The Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC) has appointed a group of 'overseers' to provide informal alternative spiritual oversight (ASO) to clergy and parishes that cannot for reasons of conscience support the introduction of same-sex blessings.

It follows a vote in the Church of England's parliamentary to continue moving towards the introduction of standalone services of blessing for same-sex couples, and permission for gay clergy to enter into same-sex marriages.

The CEEC said that many clergy and churches "have lost confidence in those bishops supporting change".

The 'overseers' comprise clergy from across England and the different evangelical traditions. The first 20 include honorary assistant bishops and were commissioned during a service at All Souls Langham Place, in London, on Friday.

They will "provide spiritual care and counsel to those who are now bereft of the oversight that should properly be offered by their bishop", the CEEC said.

Henry Scriven, Honorary Assistant Bishop in Oxford and Winchester, was among those commissioned. He said, "I join all of the overseers in looking forward to offering this provision to clergy and PCCs across the country who are in need of it.

"I am grateful to CEEC for making this possible at such a challenging time for the Church of England."

Other overseers include former Bishop of Blackburn, Julian Henderson, former Bishop of Willesden, Pete Broadbent, and former Bishop of Maidstone, Rod Thomas.

The service was led by Rev Canon John Dunnett, CEEC National Director, who said: "The proposals outlined as the next stage in the Living in Love and Faith process represent a watershed for many in the Church of England.

"The blessing of same-sex partnerships and further possible provision for same-sex marriage, including allowing clergy to enter a same-sex marriage, mean that there are clergy and congregations who now regard themselves as in impaired fellowship with those bishops who have supported these innovations.

"Many clergy and congregations have lost confidence in the spiritual ministry of their bishop, believing them to be in error on this issue. As a result, over the past year, clergy and PCCs the length and breadth of this country have been asking us for spiritual support.

"Our facilitation of ASO is designed to enable clergy and congregations to stay in the Church of England at this time.

"We are grateful to this group of overseers for their service to clergy and parishes."