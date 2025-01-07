Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem amid ongoing conflict

Duncan Williams

A Christmas tree illuminates Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Orthodox Christians have gathered in Bethlehem this week, the city recognised as the birthplace of Jesus, to mark Christmas.

Unlike most other Christian denominations, the Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on 7 January. This date reflects their adherence to the Julian calendar, introduced by Julius Caesar in 45 BC.

More than 200 million Christians around the world are associated with Orthodox Churches, with the majority based in Eastern Europe, including large communities in Russia and Ukraine. These Christians follow the Julian calendar, setting them apart from denominations that observe Christmas on 25 December under the Gregorian calendar.

Ceremonies and processions marking the event have been taking place around the world, from Cairo to Moscow.

On Christmas Eve, in Bethlehem's historic Manger Square, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem was greeted by a respectful gathering of faithful.

The celebration was noticeably subdued, marked by a modest procession with whistles and few festive decorations adorning the streets.

This year's observance unfolded against the backdrop of the ongoing Gaza conflict. The war, which has raged for over 12 months with no ceasefire in sight, has taken a heavy toll on the region. The violence, occurring just a short distance away, cast a sombre tone over the celebrations.

Despite these challenges, Orthodox Christians have remained determined to uphold their ancient traditions, drawing strength from their religious beliefs and the significance of being able to express them in Bethlehem.

