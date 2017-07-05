'One Piece' chapter 871 spoilers, news: Judge reveals tech to save alliance

In "One Piece" chapter 871, the Vinsmoke family are put into grave danger as Charlotte Linlin plots to massacre the entire family to obtain their technology. As they make their escape with the help of the Straw Hat Pirates and Capone Bege, the Vinsmoke patriarch, Judge, reveals a piece of technology that could potentially save everyone's lives.

Aside from being the king of Germa, Judge is a renowned brilliant scientist. Twenty-one years ago, he worked with Vegapunk in a research focusing in the development of illegal weapons. Together, Judge and Vegapunk also discovered the blueprints for the creation of life. Since Judge is also a skilled geneticist with an advanced knowledge of techniques in cloning and gene mutation, he and Vegapunk formulated the "Lineage Factor." Among his genetic experimentation achievements are his powerful children and the indestructible military force of his kingdom, Germa 66.

Considering how brilliant Judge is, he is undoubtedly capable of creating an entirely new piece of technology that can get his family and the alliance out of danger. However, there is no confirmation that he will pull a new trick out of the bag. He may make use of an already existing technology, most likely in the form of his clone army which is the also the reason why they are caught in a sticky situation.

According to spoilers recently shared by Blasting News, Linlin wants to take over the command of the Germa 66. In order to obtain her ultimate desire, she thinks up of an elaborate plot to kill the entire family. The Vinsmokes are already her allies but she insists to seal their alliance with a marriage between her favorite daughter Pudding and one of Judge's sons. Because Judge does not want to sacrifice his favored children, he summons Sanji, his castaway son.

Furthermore, the Inquistr revealed that this piece of technology is going to emerge around the time that Caesar Clown is helping the group escape from Big Father, the castle form of the mafia turned pirate Bege. In the previous chapter, the alliance and the Vinsmoke family find a temporary refuge in the Big Father. But due to the repeated attacks of the Big Mom Pirates, it weakens and is about to tumble down.

To bring everyone out of the crumbling castle, including Bege who is speculated to return to his normal form, Caesar Clown is flying them out. Even though he is still unwilling to help, he is forced to because of his allegiance of loyalty to Bege.

"One Piece" Chapter 871 is set to air within the week.