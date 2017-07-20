Old pencil factory to become evangelical Christian convention centre in Keswick

x

Keswick, with the old Pencil Factory in the foreground. Keswick Convention

The former buildings of a historic pencil factory at Keswick in the Lake District will become the next home of one of the oldest evangelical gatherings in the world, the Keswick Convention, which has been held since 1875.

Evangelical Focus reported that more than 3,500 people are attending the first week of this year's event, under the title 'Captivated by God's Word'.

The theologian DA Carson is the main speaker in a line up of events that includes concerts, seminars and special programmes for children, teenagers and adults.

The refurbishment of the iconic Derwent pencil factory is a project that will serve 'the next generation – a project about people,' said the director of Keswick Ministries, James Robson, at a press conference this week.

The aim is to 'unify the site' by offering a central space in which all activities take place, with new marquee being built which will fit 4,000 people.

Seminars and children's events will be held inside the renewed factory building, while another of the floors will offer accommodation and a conference room with views into the mountains. The aim is for the new Derwent site to be ready as a venue for the 2019 convention.

The new site will be used throughout the year for several events, including Bible training courses. It is 'a wonderful thing that God has provided for us', said James Devenish, the business director of Keswick Ministries.

The deputy mayor of Keswick, David Burn, said that these were 'exciting times for both Keswick Ministries and our town, Keswick'.

It is estimated that the Keswick Convention already contributes around £2.5m each summer to the local economy through its visitors.

The overall budget for the Derwent project is £10 million, of which over £3 million has already been raised. The majority has come from small donors. 'Hundreds of people are giving 5, 10, 50 pounds', said the communications director, Jutta Devenish.

The Keswick Convention started at St. John's Church in Keswick in 1875. Speakers at the Convention have included John Stott and Billy Graham.