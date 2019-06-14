New resource to support student mental wellbeing after research finds widespread unhappiness

The Student Christian Movement (SCM) has launched a new resource to help students look after their mental health after a study found high levels of unhappiness on campus.

Well Beings is a practical guide to good mental health for students that has been produced in partnership with Space to Breathe, a charity that combines spirituality and the creative arts to support wellbeing.

The launch of the resource follows a study published this week in which only 14% of students reported "life satisfaction".

The study looked at the experiences of 14,000 UK students and was carried out by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) and Advance HE.

Only 18% of respondents said they were happy, while only 17% said their life was "worthwhile" and only 16% reported having low levels of anxiety.

The resource signposts students to help and offers advice on how to cope with anxiety and build resilience. It also recommends simple practical actions that students can take to develop good mental health.

Lisa Murphy, Acting National Coordinator, said the research confirmed that poor mental health among students is a "widespread problem".

"In response to this we've created a resource for students which addresses these symptoms of poor wellbeing and mental ill health, and provides practical steps students can take to reflect, gain perspective and develop coping strategies to prevent issues from worsening," she said.

The resource has been published as part of a year-long focus on student mental wellbeing by SCM.

SCM trustee Emilia De Luca said, "The Student Christian Movement believes that every student can have life to the full at university, and that good mental health is an important part of living fully.

"We hope that this resource will give students the confidence to ask for help when they need it and reassure them that they do not have to face these issues alone."

The resource is available as a free download from the SCM website at www.movement.org.uk/resources