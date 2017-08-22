Nebraska pastors say, 'White supremacy is blatantly sinful'

The statue of Robert E Lee in Emancipation Park, Charlottesville. Wikimedia Commons

A group of 62 pastors has fired the latest volley in the ongoing war of words among evangelicals over their response to the Charlottesville protests.

Divisions within the evangelical community have been evident since Donald Trump announced his intention to run for the White House but have intensified in the last week.

The Charlottesville protests by white nationalists were roundly condemned, but some evangelical leaders like Jerry Falwell Jnr stuck by Donald Trump, in spite of his slow condemnation.

Now, the group of 62 pastors says white supremacy is 'blatantly sinful'.

'Any ideology, such as White Supremacy or Neo-Nazism, which states that one person is superior to another is blatantly sinful,' says the statement which was released by pastors from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Without mentioning Trump in person, the statement makes clear that the church leaders are expecting more from their politicians. 'We call upon the leaders of our city, state, and country,' it reads, 'to take a stand against the numerous groups in Charlottesville and throughout our country who claim these evil ideologies.'

Speaking to the Christian Post, one of the organisers, Pastor Scott Martin, said, 'Pastors need to give words, theology and a social message to our congregations and I believe Lincoln has that through our combined efforts.'

"I hope that Lincoln Christians can set an example for the rest of the country,' he said, 'as churches strive to stand up against these ideologies.'