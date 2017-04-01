Mr. T says his Christian faith was tested 'like Job' during cancer battle

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mr. T (Reuters)

The A-Team star Mr. T has described how his struggle with cancer only made his Christian faith stronger.

Speaking to Fox News ahead of his appearance on season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars", the iconic actor admitted his Christian faith was tested like the suffering Biblical figure, Job, during his battle with Tcell lymphoma cancer back in 1995.

He later recovered and came out of the experience with a stronger faith. He also shared that the experience has helped his charitable hospital visits because he too has suffered from ill-health like the patients he meets.

"My faith was tested like Job. That's the message I try to tell other people, just because you believe in God, serve God, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, people gotta realize, it don't mean things not gonna happen to you. ... I believed in God when cancer come to me. Now when I speak, I speak with authority because I've been there," Mr. T explained.

The actor, who was also memorable in "Rocky III", is planning to donate the money he makes from performing on "DWTS" to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

"Mr. T. been to chemo, Mr. T been to radiation, hair fall out ... but he's back. Now I can give hope when I go to the hospital, see the sick kids with cancer, tell them, don't quit," he said, adding that it was important to "stay humble" and "serve God."

Mr. T told Fox that although he had wealth, he was answerable to God and that it was important to be concerned for those who are less fortunate.

One of the things he does regularly is to provide food to the homeless. He says he does it not because he wants media attention but because his mother once told him that even if no one else knows about his good deeds "God knows."

"I do it for His glory," he said.

"I answer only to God. I got so much, got gold ... Rolls Royce [but] I didn't forget God. Every day I pray," Mr. T told Fox News.

It's not the first time the 64-year-old has spoken publically about his Christian faith. He previously shared that it wasn't enough for him to say he was a Christian, he needed to act like one too.

"As a Christian you forgive and you feed the hungry, and clothe the naked, and you visit the sick, and comfort the lonely. If I'm a true follower of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I got to do the things you're supposed to be doing. You just can't say, 'I believe in Jesus' and then don't forgive somebody [or] hold a grudge against somebody," he said.