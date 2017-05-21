Most British people support stricter, pro-life measures on abortion, poll shows

x

The poll shows support for making it a legal requirement that doctors check that a woman seeking an abortion is not under pressure from a third party

Six in ten British people want the time limit for abortions reduced from the current upper limit of 24 weeks, with one in three favouring a time limit of 12 weeks or lower.

Just 1 per cent of the population supports the goal of the pro-choice campaign to introduce abortion up-to-birth.

Nearly eight in ten people support the introduction of a five day cooling off period order to ensure that a women considering an abortion has had enough time to consider all the options.

More than six in ten, and seven in ten of parents, agree parental or guardian consent should be required for girls aged 15 or under to undergo an abortion.

More than six in ten also oppose tax-payer money going to fund abortions overseas.

Nearly six in ten agree that doctors with a conscientious objection to abortion should not have to participate in abortion procedures against their will.

And nearly eight in ten agree that doctors should be required by law to verify in person that a patient seeking an abortion is not under pressure from a third party.

The poll, by ComRes, commissioned by Where Do They Stand and published in the Mail on Sunday, is one of the most representative surveys done on the issue in the last decade.

Ryan Day, senior policy officer for ADF International, based in London, said: 'Every pregnant woman deserves to be supported and feel loved throughout her pregnancy. The recent poll clearly shows that the public want women up and down the country to be supported throughout a pregnancy. It demonstrates that the public – and women in particular - reject the recently introduced extreme bill driven by the big money abortion providers.'

Jeremiah 1:5.'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.' (Pexels)

'It is clear that the British public oppose any drive to further liberalise the law, and rather want to see women and children protected through a combination of better practical help for women and a reduced time limit. As a society we should create an environment in which all parents feel able to welcome their children into the world.'

The poll also showed that the vast majority support the legal provision of independent counselling for women. Currently, most organisations that offer counselling are also paid to perform abortions. More than nine in ten women wanted to see that changed in law.