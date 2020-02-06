Mike Pompeo launches new International Religious Freedom Alliance

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has launched a new International Religious Freedom Alliance.

Pompeo first announced the creation of the alliance back in July 2019, during the US' second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, held in Washington DC.

Launching the alliance on Wednesday, he said it would "push the issue of religious freedom forward around the world".

"Egregious perpetrators of religious persecution have long operated with impunity," he said.

"The Alliance will unify powerful nations and leverage their resources to stop bad actors and advocate for the persecuted, the defenseless, and the vulnerable. The threats to religious freedom are global.

"They require global participation and global solutions."

The alliance partners are formed of senior government representatives from 27 countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Brazil and Israel.

A declaration of principles commits partners to "regular monitoring, reporting, information-sharing and outreach to impacted individuals and faith communities".

"Today, with one clear voice, the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution, to stop the crimes against people of faith, release prisoners of conscience, repeal laws restricting freedom of religion and belief, protect the vulnerable, the defenseless, and the oppressed," Pompeo said.

"Today, partners from all over the world are answering the call to protect and promote religious freedom."