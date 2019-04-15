Major fire breaks out at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

(Photo: Reuters) A fire broke out at Notre-Dame Cathedral on Monday

Firefighters are on the scene at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris after a huge fire broke out in the landmark building on Monday afternoon.

Video footage on social media showed a large fire ravaging the roof and spire as smoke billowed from the building in central Paris.

The gothic cathedral dates back to the 1100s and is famous as the setting of the classic Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. It is also one of the the city's most visited tourist attractions.

France 2 television reports that police are treating the fire as an accident, Reuters news agency reports, but officials are yet to confirm the cause of the blaze.

They said the area around the cathedral has been cleared as firefighters tackle the blaze.

"A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris," Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

Extensive renovations were being carried out on the building, with scaffolding surrounding it in parts.